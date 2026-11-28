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Category: Showroom, Interior Design

Creative Director: Junpeng Li

Project Designers: Jiacheng Su, Runyang Zhou

Project Management: Weili Zhang, Rulin Fang

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Traditionally, offices, retail spaces, and places for social activities have had clear boundaries. As lifestyles change, however, we are seeing these boundaries gradually become less distinct. Located in a high-rise office building in Qianhai, Shenzhen, UDC is a multifunctional space that brings together fashion retail, work, social activities, and brand events. Through this project, we explored how to move beyond the fixed boundaries between different activities, allowing them to connect and overlap within the same space to create new spatial experiences.