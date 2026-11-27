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Category: Coffee Shop Interiors

Lead Team: Pariya Manafi, Eyad Zarafeh

Design Team: Sham Enbashi, Milan, Fraulien, John

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

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Text description provided by the architects. Located within the industrial fabric of Al Quoz, Dubai, SHI SHI brings together the worlds of production, retail, hospitality, and work within a single architectural environment. Designed by NAQSH Architecture, the project explores how the utilitarian character of a factory can coexist with the warmth and intimacy of a café and boutique. Rather than concealing the rawness associated with its industrial setting, the design embraces it as the foundation of its architectural identity.