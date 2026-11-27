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Architects: Naqsh architectural & engineering consultancy
- Area: 696 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Deyan Tomov
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Lead Architects: Pariya Manafi
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- Category: Coffee Shop Interiors
- Lead Team: Pariya Manafi, Eyad Zarafeh
- Design Team: Sham Enbashi, Milan, Fraulien, John
- City: Dubai
- Country: United Arab Emirates
Text description provided by the architects. Located within the industrial fabric of Al Quoz, Dubai, SHI SHI brings together the worlds of production, retail, hospitality, and work within a single architectural environment. Designed by NAQSH Architecture, the project explores how the utilitarian character of a factory can coexist with the warmth and intimacy of a café and boutique. Rather than concealing the rawness associated with its industrial setting, the design embraces it as the foundation of its architectural identity.