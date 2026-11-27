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Architects: Cho and Partners
- Area: 924 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Dahae Park
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- Category: Commercial Architecture
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
The back streets of Sinsa-dong – Sinsa-dong has a strongly commercial character. It was once a quiet area of houses and low-rise multi-unit buildings rather than apartment complexes, with small cafes and shops, but commercial development has gradually taken over. The project sits on a back street between Sinsa and Apgujeong stations, connected to Dosan-daero and very close to the main road.