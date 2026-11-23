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Architects: Esteban Uribe Arquitecto
- Area: 335 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Antonella Torti
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Manufacturers: Arratia
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Lead Architect: Esteban Uribe
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Text description provided by the architects. The Palafito de Papel is born from what already existed. It does not seek to be something new, but rather to belong, as if it had always existed in one of the most characteristic neighborhoods in the world: the stilt-house neighborhood of Castro, Chiloé. Wood and only wood. First, part of the existing structure was dismantled, as it was in a clear state of deterioration from decades of use and subsequent abandonment.