© Antonella Torti

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Houses • Castro, Chile Architects: Esteban Uribe Arquitecto

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 335 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Antonella Torti

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Arratia

Lead Architect: Esteban Uribe

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Text description provided by the architects. The Palafito de Papel is born from what already existed. It does not seek to be something new, but rather to belong, as if it had always existed in one of the most characteristic neighborhoods in the world: the stilt-house neighborhood of Castro, Chiloé. Wood and only wood. First, part of the existing structure was dismantled, as it was in a clear state of deterioration from decades of use and subsequent abandonment.