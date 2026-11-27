© Ulysse Lemerise Bouchard

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Houses, Extension • Mansonville, Canada Architects: Projectoire

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1800 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Ulysse Lemerise Bouchard

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Atelier Gris

Lead Architects: Nicolas Bokobza

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses, Extension

Design Team: Annick Brassard, Audrey Saint-Pierre, Laurence Laliberté

General Contractor: Construction Penates

City: Mansonville

Country: Canada

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Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the extension of an old barn that had previously been converted into a family residence. Located in Potton, a township bordered to the south by the Canada–United States border and the state of Vermont, the site is bucolic, surrounded by the mountains of the Eastern Townships.