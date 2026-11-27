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Architects: Projectoire
- Area: 1800 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Ulysse Lemerise Bouchard
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Manufacturers: Atelier Gris
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Lead Architects: Nicolas Bokobza
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- Design Team: Annick Brassard, Audrey Saint-Pierre, Laurence Laliberté
- General Contractor: Construction Penates
- City: Mansonville
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the extension of an old barn that had previously been converted into a family residence. Located in Potton, a township bordered to the south by the Canada–United States border and the state of Vermont, the site is bucolic, surrounded by the mountains of the Eastern Townships.