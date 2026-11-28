© Yunagi Miki

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Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a mountainside in Hannan City, Osaka—where the mountains meet the sea—this project is a private vacation villa designed to maximize its unique topography and panoramic views of Osaka Bay. While legally classified as a single-family residence, the facility operates as a short-term vacation rental under Japan's Private Lodging Business Act.