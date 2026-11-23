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Mexico City, Mexico
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Architects: De Rungs Arquitectos
- Area: 2600 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Ariadna Polo
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Manufacturers: Aagnes, Bek outdoors, Beta, Solferino
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Lead Architect: Alexandre De Rungs
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- Category: Apartments
- Design Team: Ramón de Jesús Aguilar, Miguel Sansón, Juan Carlos Artigas, Diego Garcia
- Structure: Raul Aranzabal
- Construction: Romano Daniel Desarrollos
- Interior Design: Aagnes
- City: Mexico City
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Built in the 1980s as an office building, the property on Tolstoi Street had fallen into a clear state of disrepair. However, its open-plan layout and the condition of its structure provided the necessary conditions for its adaptation to a new residential program.