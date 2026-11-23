© Ariadna Polo

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Apartments • Mexico City, Mexico Architects: De Rungs Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Ariadna Polo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Aagnes , Bek outdoors , Beta , Solferino

Lead Architect: Alexandre De Rungs

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Category: Apartments

Design Team: Ramón de Jesús Aguilar, Miguel Sansón, Juan Carlos Artigas, Diego Garcia

Structure: Raul Aranzabal

Construction: Romano Daniel Desarrollos

Interior Design: Aagnes

City: Mexico City

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Built in the 1980s as an office building, the property on Tolstoi Street had fallen into a clear state of disrepair. However, its open-plan layout and the condition of its structure provided the necessary conditions for its adaptation to a new residential program.