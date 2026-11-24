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Architects: Sakakura Associates Architects and Engineers
- Area: 95 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Koji Fujii / TOREAL
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Lead Architects: Takenosuke Sakakura, Kenichi Ooki
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Text description provided by the architects. A small spatial device that draws in and reflects the presence of the forest. Rather than simply looking out at the surrounding landscape, it directly brings in the image of the forest as it changes over time. After sunset, with projected images, it becomes a viewing hut that opens onto the outside world.