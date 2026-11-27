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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture
- Lead Team: Orms
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Heyne Tillet Steel
- General Contractor: Wates
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. The Ribbon is a new mixed-use development designed by Orms for M&G Real Estate and CBRE Development Management, occupying a prominent corner site at the junction of Oxford Street and Wells Street in central London. The 100,000 sq ft building provides office accommodation above retail space and a basement venue, completing a key gateway site between Oxford Street and Fitzrovia.