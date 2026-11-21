© Pol Viladoms

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Renovation, Residential Interiors • Sant Cugat Sesgarrigues, Spain Architects: Hiha Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 240 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Pol Viladoms

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project JUNG Santa&Cole , Ceramica Calaf , Dae , Fabresa , PERGO , Roca Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Bernat Ardèvol

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Renovation, Residential Interiors

Leadership Team: Genís Plassa, Jona Oliva

Design Team: Mario Garcia

General Construction: Triflex SL

City: Sant Cugat Sesgarrigues

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. Records show that the building has existed since 1572. Over the centuries, the property has been occupied by different generations and family units, undergoing various transformations and adaptations to meet the needs of each period.