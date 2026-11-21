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Sant Cugat Sesgarrigues, Spain
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Architects: Hiha Studio
- Area: 240 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Pol Viladoms
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Manufacturers: JUNG, Santa&Cole, Ceramica Calaf, Dae, Fabresa, PERGO, Roca
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Lead Architect: Bernat Ardèvol
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- Category: Renovation, Residential Interiors
- Leadership Team: Genís Plassa, Jona Oliva
- Design Team: Mario Garcia
- General Construction: Triflex SL
- City: Sant Cugat Sesgarrigues
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Records show that the building has existed since 1572. Over the centuries, the property has been occupied by different generations and family units, undergoing various transformations and adaptations to meet the needs of each period.