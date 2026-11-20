© Giancarlo Acosta, Catalina Saavedra, Pablo Montecinos

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Category: Temporary Installations

Design Team: Camila Herrada

Technical Team: Claudia Oliva, Mauricio Nilo, Gonzalo Díaz, Boris Arias, Diego Torres, Manuel Galvez, Hernan Bustamante, Maria de los Angeles, Andres Becerra, Janette Muñoz

General Construction: UNIACC

City: Ñuñoa

Country: Chile

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Text description provided by the architects. The Exhibition Artifact (Artefacto Expositivo) arose from a commission to build a temporary support to exhibit architectural models developed by students of the UNIACC School of Architecture during a celebration of the academic community. In response to this brief, the project proposes to expand the possibilities of the exhibition display, understanding that a structure designed to hold objects can, at the same time, create an environment capable of hosting a collective gathering.