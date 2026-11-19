© Marco Dávalos

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Category: Restaurants & Bars

Design Team: Thalia Bolio

Technical Team: Omar Mendieta

Architecture Firms: Estudio CR / Celia Ramírez

Project Management: RLH Properties

City: Monteón

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Barra Peñasco is a high-end bar inside the Rosewood Mandarina Hotel in the Riviera Nayarit. Perched on a cliffside between the canopy of white fig trees and palms, it faces the Pacific Ocean. The project responds to the site's unique conditions through an open architecture that accompanies different moments of hospitality: arriving, taking a seat, sharing a drink, and lingering as the sunset transforms the horizon and music extends the experience into the night. Its mixology menu, inspired by the four elements and Náyeri and Wixárika traditions, dialogues with this natural setting.