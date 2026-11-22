© ToLoLo studio Mayu Nakamura

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Text description provided by the architects. This commercial building stands on a corner at an intersection along Komazawa Park Avenue. With cars, bicycles, and pedestrians passing by, the design considers how a building can respond to a major road through a neighbourhood of educational and medical institutions. Its materials and composition seek to balance sensitivity to the surroundings with a distinct presence.