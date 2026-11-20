© Panoramic Studio

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Infrastructure • Khet Suan Luang, Thailand Architects: Openbox Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 315 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Panoramic Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Kenzai / Tiles , TOA / Color

Lead Architects: Ratiwat Suwannatrai, Prang Suwannatrai

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

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Text description provided by the architects. A solar parking roof for an agricultural technology company takes the form of a morning glory, borrowing the way a flower gathers water to shelter cars, harvest rain and generate energy. Thepwatana asked for a solar parking roof at its present head office, where parking space is limited. The brief was practical, yet the client hoped for more: a structure that would be beautiful, meaningful and expressive of the company's identity. With so little ground to work with, the aim was to do less and gain more, a modest intervention that could carry the identity of the organisation. We began at the source, walking through the factory, the agricultural fields and the landscape where the business first took root. Over more than half a century, one value had remained constant: a deep responsibility towards the environment, held not as a business strategy but as part of the company's culture.