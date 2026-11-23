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New York, United States
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Architects: SABO project
- Area: 728 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Alexandre Delaunay
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Lead Architects: Alexandre Delaunay
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- Category: Apartment Interiors
- City: New York
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. A compact Lower East Side apartment was pared back and reimagined for a family of three. The design aims to soften divisions between spaces so the apartment is experienced as a central living room extending into surrounding alcoves.