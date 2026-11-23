© Aaron Kraft

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Category: Healthcare

Design Team: Brent Sikora, Leo Naegele, Zak Channell

General Contractor: New West Building Company

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Frost Structural Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Energy 1

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Jorgensen Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Helius Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Jensen Hughes

Landscape Architecture: Agrostis, Inc.

Client: Teton Youth and Family Services

City: Jackson

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. This project consists of a new building in a compound of existing structures at a residential treatment and therapeutic wilderness program located in a remote corner of Teton County, Wyoming. The program is for 12-18 year-old boys, sent there by the Wyoming state school or judicial system.