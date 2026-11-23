•
Jackson, United States
-
Architects: untitled architecture
- Area: 8945 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Aaron Kraft
-
Manufacturers: Jeld-Wen, Tendaro
-
Lead Architects: Brent Sikora, Leo Naegele, Zak Channell
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Healthcare
- Design Team: Brent Sikora, Leo Naegele, Zak Channell
- General Contractor: New West Building Company
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Frost Structural Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Energy 1
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Jorgensen Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Helius Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Jensen Hughes
- Landscape Architecture: Agrostis, Inc.
- Client: Teton Youth and Family Services
- City: Jackson
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. This project consists of a new building in a compound of existing structures at a residential treatment and therapeutic wilderness program located in a remote corner of Teton County, Wyoming. The program is for 12-18 year-old boys, sent there by the Wyoming state school or judicial system.