© Simon Oberhofer

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Distribution Center, Public Architecture, Institutional Buildings • Graz, Austria Architects: Superfuturegroup

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1700 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Simon Oberhofer

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: DOMICO , Duravit , Hörmann Austria GmbH , Schüco , TREWIT WITTMANN GmbH , VELUX Österreich GmbH , Vogl Deckensysteme GmbH , Xella Österreich , prostoria

Lead Architects: Anna Lamprecht, Robert Lamprecht

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Category: Distribution Center, Public Architecture, Institutional Buildings

Lead Team: Monika Raczyńska-Piller, Robert Lamprecht, Anna Lamprecht

Design Team: Uranbayar Basbayar, Hubert Stöger, Ekaterina Shorina

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pilz&Partner Ziviltechniker GmbH

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Zeichenbüro DI Patrick Paler

Landscape Architecture: Green4Cities

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: TBH Ingenieur GmbH

Architecture Offices: Superfuture Architecture ZT GmbH

Interior Design: Simone Kovac

Project Management: IKK Group Gmbh

City: Graz

Country: Austria

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Text description provided by the architects. The new Central Kitchen Graz combines the requirements of a large-scale food production facility with an architectural concept focused on sustainability, circular economy principles, and high-quality working environments. Approximately 15,000 meals are prepared and distributed to municipal childcare facilities and social welfare institutions every day.