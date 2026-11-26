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Architects: Superfuturegroup
- Area: 1700 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Simon Oberhofer
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Manufacturers: DOMICO, Duravit , Hörmann Austria GmbH , Schüco, TREWIT WITTMANN GmbH, VELUX Österreich GmbH , Vogl Deckensysteme GmbH, Xella Österreich, prostoria
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Lead Architects: Anna Lamprecht, Robert Lamprecht
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- Lead Team: Monika Raczyńska-Piller, Robert Lamprecht, Anna Lamprecht
- Design Team: Uranbayar Basbayar, Hubert Stöger, Ekaterina Shorina
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pilz&Partner Ziviltechniker GmbH
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Zeichenbüro DI Patrick Paler
- Landscape Architecture: Green4Cities
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: TBH Ingenieur GmbH
- Architecture Offices: Superfuture Architecture ZT GmbH
- Interior Design: Simone Kovac
- Project Management: IKK Group Gmbh
- City: Graz
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. The new Central Kitchen Graz combines the requirements of a large-scale food production facility with an architectural concept focused on sustainability, circular economy principles, and high-quality working environments. Approximately 15,000 meals are prepared and distributed to municipal childcare facilities and social welfare institutions every day.