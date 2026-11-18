© Pacha Mother / Adrian Hernandez

+ 23

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Park

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Grupo Emerita

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Technotense

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Esteban Morales Engineering

City: Tulum

Country: Mexico

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Kaybé Multisensory Park is an immersive architectural experience that explores the relationship between nature, energy, and human perception through a sequence of sculptural bamboo structures set within the tropical jungle of Tulum.