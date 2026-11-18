-
Architects: Arquitectura Mixta
- Area: 800 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Pacha Mother / Adrian Hernandez
-
Lead Architects: Mauricio Casian, Claudia Vallejo, Abraham Bernal, Michel L´Eglise, Alejandra Ibujes, Javier UMA Creuheras
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Kaybé Multisensory Park is an immersive architectural experience that explores the relationship between nature, energy, and human perception through a sequence of sculptural bamboo structures set within the tropical jungle of Tulum.