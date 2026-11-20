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Lishui, China
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Architects: Architects KONGKONG
- Area: 1934 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Xuguo Tang
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Manufacturers: Zhuyuan Tech
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Lead Architect: Quan Gan
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Hotels, Renovation
- Design Team: Jun Pei, Changqing Yang, Xi Sun
- Client: Lost Villa Hotel Management Company
- Design Development: Dawei Dong, Kaicheng Zhai, Fengshan Xu, Tao Liu, Zhaojun Yan, James Xu
- Interior Design Team: Insitu Design: Peren, Mira
- City: Lishui
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The Lost Villa · Songyang is located in Xiaohoushe Village, Dadongba Town, in the southwest of Songyang County — a secluded village that inevitably recalls the famous lines of Tao Yuanming's The Peach Blossom Spring.