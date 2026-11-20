© Xuguo Tang

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Hotels, Renovation • Lishui, China Architects: Architects KONGKONG

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1934 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Xuguo Tang

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Zhuyuan Tech

Lead Architect: Quan Gan

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Hotels, Renovation

Design Team: Jun Pei, Changqing Yang, Xi Sun

Client: Lost Villa Hotel Management Company

Design Development: Dawei Dong, Kaicheng Zhai, Fengshan Xu, Tao Liu, Zhaojun Yan, James Xu

Interior Design Team: Insitu Design: Peren, Mira

City: Lishui

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. The Lost Villa · Songyang is located in Xiaohoushe Village, Dadongba Town, in the southwest of Songyang County — a secluded village that inevitably recalls the famous lines of Tao Yuanming's The Peach Blossom Spring.