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Category: Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture

Architecture Offices: Lemay

Landscape Architecture: Lemay

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: AtkinsRéalis

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: AtkinsRéalis

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: AtkinsRéalis

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: AtkinsRéalis and ELEMA experts-conseils

General Contractor: Construction Génix

Client And Project Manager: City of Montreal

Artist Project Partner: Angela Silver

Site Supervisor: EXP

Lighting: Ombrage

Planting Strategy: Lemay and Isabelle Dupras

City: Montreal

Country: Canada

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Text description provided by the architects. Place des Montréalaises: A Monumental Gesture Inscribing Women's Memory at the Heart of a City

Place des Montréalaises is reshaping Montreal's civic and tourist heart by covering a sunken expressway with a vibrant esplanade. Designed by Lemay in collaboration with artist Angela Silver and the engineering team at AtkinsRéalis, this major intervention connects Old Montreal to downtown and inscribes the memory of exceptional women in the urban landscape.