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Architects: Angela Silver, AtkinsRéalis, Lemay
- Area: 19890 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Lemay
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- Category: Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture
- Architecture Offices: Lemay
- Landscape Architecture: Lemay
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: AtkinsRéalis
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: AtkinsRéalis
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: AtkinsRéalis
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: AtkinsRéalis and ELEMA experts-conseils
- General Contractor: Construction Génix
- Client And Project Manager: City of Montreal
- Artist Project Partner: Angela Silver
- Site Supervisor: EXP
- Lighting: Ombrage
- Planting Strategy: Lemay and Isabelle Dupras
- City: Montreal
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Place des Montréalaises: A Monumental Gesture Inscribing Women's Memory at the Heart of a City
Place des Montréalaises is reshaping Montreal's civic and tourist heart by covering a sunken expressway with a vibrant esplanade. Designed by Lemay in collaboration with artist Angela Silver and the engineering team at AtkinsRéalis, this major intervention connects Old Montreal to downtown and inscribes the memory of exceptional women in the urban landscape.