© Johan Dehlin

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Text description provided by the architects. After four years of intensive renovation and expansion, Design Museum Gent will opened its doors close to UNESCO World Heritage sites. What was once a charming but fragmented ensemble of buildings is now a renewed, forward-looking museum that brings together history, innovation and sustainability. The transformation includes both the restoration of listed buildings dating from the 16th to the 20th century and the addition of a striking new wing that gives the museum a fresh, contemporary appearance.