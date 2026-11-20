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Ghent, Belgium
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Architects: ATAMA, Carmody Groarke, RE-ST
- Area: 6500 m²
- Year: 2026
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- Category: Museum, Restoration, Extension
- Architects: Carmody Groarke, ATAMA, RE-ST
- Client: sogent (commissioned by the City of Ghent)
- Project Manager For Sogent: Brenda Schotte
- Building Services: Boydens Engineering
- City: Ghent
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. After four years of intensive renovation and expansion, Design Museum Gent will opened its doors close to UNESCO World Heritage sites. What was once a charming but fragmented ensemble of buildings is now a renewed, forward-looking museum that brings together history, innovation and sustainability. The transformation includes both the restoration of listed buildings dating from the 16th to the 20th century and the addition of a striking new wing that gives the museum a fresh, contemporary appearance.