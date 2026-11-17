© Pablo Blanco

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Collaborating Architects: Pia Obanos, Erwin Lindemann

City: Pinto

Country: Chile

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Text description provided by the architects. In a clearing of the native forest of the Las Trancas Valley, at the foot of the Andes Mountains, the Madre Culebra Refuge is installed, seeking to occupy the territory with the least possible alteration. Surrounded by trees and facing the extreme conditions of the mountains, the house is conceived as a vertical, compact, and protected shelter, designed for family and friends to gather.