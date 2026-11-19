•
Derby, Australia
-
Architects: Ample
- Area: 22 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Brook James
-
Lead Architects: Ample & Agents of Architecture
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Commercial Architecture
- Architecture Offices: Agents of Architecture
- Interior Design: Unearthed Interiors
- Project Management: Australian Wildlife Conservancy
- City: Derby
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Located at Charnley River Station in the remote Kimberley region of Western Australia, The Outpost is a collection of eight architecturally designed accommodation buildings developed by Ample for Australian Wildlife Conservancy (AWC). Designed in partnership with Agents of Architecture, with interiors by Unearthed Interiors, the project explores how off-site construction can deliver considered architecture in one of Australia's most isolated and environmentally significant landscapes.