© Brook James

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Commercial Architecture • Derby, Australia Architects: Ample

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 22 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Brook James

Lead Architects: Ample & Agents of Architecture

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Category: Commercial Architecture

Architecture Offices: Agents of Architecture

Interior Design: Unearthed Interiors

Project Management: Australian Wildlife Conservancy

City: Derby

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. Located at Charnley River Station in the remote Kimberley region of Western Australia, The Outpost is a collection of eight architecturally designed accommodation buildings developed by Ample for Australian Wildlife Conservancy (AWC). Designed in partnership with Agents of Architecture, with interiors by Unearthed Interiors, the project explores how off-site construction can deliver considered architecture in one of Australia's most isolated and environmentally significant landscapes.