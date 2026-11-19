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Banyalbufar, Spain
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Architects: Blanca Gardelegui, KOSMOS Architects
- Area: 110 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Luis Díaz Díaz
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- Category: Houses, Adaptive Reuse
- Architects: KOSMOS Architects, Blanca Gardelegui
- City: Banyalbufar
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Perched above the Mediterranean in the village of Banyalbufar, Can Amor de la Isla is the transformation of a traditional Mallorcan townhouse by Blanca Gardelegui and KOSMOS Architects.