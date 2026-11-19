© Luis Díaz Díaz

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses, Adaptive Reuse

Architects: KOSMOS Architects, Blanca Gardelegui

City: Banyalbufar

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. Perched above the Mediterranean in the village of Banyalbufar, Can Amor de la Isla is the transformation of a traditional Mallorcan townhouse by Blanca Gardelegui and KOSMOS Architects.