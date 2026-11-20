© Alessandra Bello

+ 21

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Snake Building in Aarschot, Belgium, is part of a collaboration with a2o Architekten, a Hasselt-based office, commissioned by the client to design the urban regeneration of the De Torens masterplan: a former industrial site in the center of Aarschot, developed with housing, commercial, and public spaces. A series of collegial workshops in Hasselt initiated the design process and assigned the plots to each office (a2o Architekten, C+S Architects, De Vylder Vynck and DRDH).