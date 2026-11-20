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Aarschot, Belgium
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Architects: C+S Architects
- Area: 70000 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Alessandra Bello
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Lead Architects: Carlo Cappai, Maria Alessandra Segantini
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Housing, Commercial Architecture
- Client: Dyls
- Detailed Design: a2o Architeckten
- City: Aarschot
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. The Snake Building in Aarschot, Belgium, is part of a collaboration with a2o Architekten, a Hasselt-based office, commissioned by the client to design the urban regeneration of the De Torens masterplan: a former industrial site in the center of Aarschot, developed with housing, commercial, and public spaces. A series of collegial workshops in Hasselt initiated the design process and assigned the plots to each office (a2o Architekten, C+S Architects, De Vylder Vynck and DRDH).