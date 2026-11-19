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Category: Laboratory, Office Buildings

Design Architect: Serie Architects

Executive Architect: Multiply Architects LLP

Project Architect: Surbana Jurong Consultants

Landscape Designer: Grant Associates

Client: CapitaLand Development & CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

Signage: Mazefate

Country: Singapore

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Text description provided by the architects. Designed to meet the changing needs of the life sciences and technology sectors, Geneo introduces a new generation of science park development. It incorporates a series of innovations responding to the changing needs of the science park typology, laboratory and workplace environment with curated social, wellness and community spaces, fostering greater collaboration, knowledge exchange within a vibrant work-live-play environment.