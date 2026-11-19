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Architects: Multiply Architects, Serie Architects, Surbana Jurong
- Area: 180600 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Finbarr Fallon
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Quantity Surveying: WT Partnerships, WT Partnership
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- Category: Laboratory, Office Buildings
- Design Architect: Serie Architects
- Executive Architect: Multiply Architects LLP
- Project Architect: Surbana Jurong Consultants
- Landscape Designer: Grant Associates
- Client: CapitaLand Development & CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
- Signage: Mazefate
- Country: Singapore
Text description provided by the architects. Designed to meet the changing needs of the life sciences and technology sectors, Geneo introduces a new generation of science park development. It incorporates a series of innovations responding to the changing needs of the science park typology, laboratory and workplace environment with curated social, wellness and community spaces, fostering greater collaboration, knowledge exchange within a vibrant work-live-play environment.