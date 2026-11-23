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Architects: Jan Vranovský
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Jan Vranovský
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Manufacturers: BDoors s.r.o., BOCA spol. s.r.o., Maskop 99 spol s.r.o.
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Lead Architects: Jan Vranovský
- Category: Refurbishment, Adaptive Reuse, Renovation
- Design Team: Anna Jelínková
- Architecture Offices: Vojtěch Hajný
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Petr Štuk, H & B Penta, s.r.o.
- General Contractor: Kavas V+V s.r.o.
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Petr Grebeň
- Country: Czechia
Text description provided by the architects. The reconstruction of a century-old farmhouse in the Czech Republic addresses the former disconnect between its living quarters and the surrounding garden while enabling comfortable year-round use. The intervention reverses the arrangement of the building's west wing by establishing a new center of activity within the former barn at the southern end, bringing it closer to natural light and connecting it to the garden. It also introduces a new ground-floor slab that serves as a heat distribution device while simultaneously helping to mitigate excessive ground moisture rising through the load-bearing walls.