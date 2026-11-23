© Jan Vranovský

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Refurbishment, Adaptive Reuse, Renovation • Czechia Architects: Jan Vranovský

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 100 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Jan Vranovský

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: BDoors s.r.o. , BOCA spol. s.r.o. , Maskop 99 spol s.r.o.

Lead Architects: Jan Vranovský

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Refurbishment, Adaptive Reuse, Renovation

Design Team: Anna Jelínková

Architecture Offices: Vojtěch Hajný

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Petr Štuk, H & B Penta, s.r.o.

General Contractor: Kavas V+V s.r.o.

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Petr Grebeň

Country: Czechia

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Text description provided by the architects. The reconstruction of a century-old farmhouse in the Czech Republic addresses the former disconnect between its living quarters and the surrounding garden while enabling comfortable year-round use. The intervention reverses the arrangement of the building's west wing by establishing a new center of activity within the former barn at the southern end, bringing it closer to natural light and connecting it to the garden. It also introduces a new ground-floor slab that serves as a heat distribution device while simultaneously helping to mitigate excessive ground moisture rising through the load-bearing walls.