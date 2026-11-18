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Architects: Edward McCann Architecture
- Area: 37 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Agnese Sanvito
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Manufacturers: Rodeca, Viroc
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Lead Architects: Edward McCann
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Refurbishment, Adaptive Reuse
- Lead Team: Edward McCann
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Barnard & Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Studio Dekka
- General Contractor: Datum Contracting Ltd
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. This surprising small project shows how modest architectural intent, when handled with clarity and confidence, can deliver exceptional quality.
- Julian de Metz