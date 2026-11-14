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Sona Listening Practices / Épico Studio

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Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Interior Design
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: Épico Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  245
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Album Goods, Dolby Atmos, FENN, Foco Lab, Kyoto Obubu Tea Farms, Lateral LTRL
  • Lead Architect: Erik López
  • Category: Interior Design
  • Team Lead: Paulina Arreola Barragán
  • Lead Team: Luis López (Lulo)
  • Design Team: Marcela Segovia
  • Interior Design: Épico Studio
  • Engineering & Consulting>Acoustics: Bourdeau Acoustical Design, ODA Live Sound
  • Engineering & Consulting>Other: Jose Ibarrola
  • Project Management: Jorge Villanueva, Ailed Mata
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: Genelec
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Erik Fragoso
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Nuumbra Studio
  • City: Mexico City
  • Country: Mexico
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Sona Listening Practices / Épico Studio - Interior Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Sona is a space dedicated to listening practices, designed by Épico Estudio and Panorama. Located in the heart of Mexico City, in the Condesa neighborhood, the 245 m² venue—spearheaded by a group of friends led by Luis López (Lulo)—is defined as an environment oriented toward sonic immersion: device-free, alcohol-free, and distraction-free. The concept transforms the act of listening into a conscious, deliberate, shared, and, above all, deeply sensory experience.

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Cite: "Sona Listening Practices / Épico Studio" [Prácticas de escucha Sona / Épico Studio] 14 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188633/sona-listening-practices-epico-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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