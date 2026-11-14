Sona Listening Practices / Épico Studio

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Mexico City, Mexico
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Architects: Épico Studio
- Area: 245 m²
- Year: 2025
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Manufacturers: Album Goods, Dolby Atmos, FENN, Foco Lab, Kyoto Obubu Tea Farms, Lateral LTRL
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Lead Architect: Erik López
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- Category: Interior Design
- Team Lead: Paulina Arreola Barragán
- Lead Team: Luis López (Lulo)
- Design Team: Marcela Segovia
- Interior Design: Épico Studio
- Engineering & Consulting>Acoustics: Bourdeau Acoustical Design, ODA Live Sound
- Engineering & Consulting>Other: Jose Ibarrola
- Project Management: Jorge Villanueva, Ailed Mata
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: Genelec
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Erik Fragoso
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Nuumbra Studio
- City: Mexico City
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Sona is a space dedicated to listening practices, designed by Épico Estudio and Panorama. Located in the heart of Mexico City, in the Condesa neighborhood, the 245 m² venue—spearheaded by a group of friends led by Luis López (Lulo)—is defined as an environment oriented toward sonic immersion: device-free, alcohol-free, and distraction-free. The concept transforms the act of listening into a conscious, deliberate, shared, and, above all, deeply sensory experience.