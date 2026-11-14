Sona Listening Practices / Épico Studio

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Interior Design • Mexico City, Mexico Architects: Épico Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 245 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Album Goods , Dolby Atmos , FENN , Foco Lab , Kyoto Obubu Tea Farms , Lateral LTRL

Lead Architect: Erik López

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Category: Interior Design

Team Lead: Paulina Arreola Barragán

Lead Team: Luis López (Lulo)

Design Team: Marcela Segovia

Interior Design: Épico Studio

Engineering & Consulting>Acoustics: Bourdeau Acoustical Design, ODA Live Sound

Engineering & Consulting>Other: Jose Ibarrola

Project Management: Jorge Villanueva, Ailed Mata

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: Genelec

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Erik Fragoso

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Nuumbra Studio

City: Mexico City

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Sona is a space dedicated to listening practices, designed by Épico Estudio and Panorama. Located in the heart of Mexico City, in the Condesa neighborhood, the 245 m² venue—spearheaded by a group of friends led by Luis López (Lulo)—is defined as an environment oriented toward sonic immersion: device-free, alcohol-free, and distraction-free. The concept transforms the act of listening into a conscious, deliberate, shared, and, above all, deeply sensory experience.