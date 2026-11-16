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Santo Antonio do Pinhal, Brazil
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Architects: Cornetta Arquitetura
- Area: 690 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Manuel Sá
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Manufacturers: Coppermax, Kingspan Isoeste, Rewood
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Renan Antiqueira, Luigi Borges, Eduardo Jodar
- Responsible Architect: Pedro Cornetta
- Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Obratech
- Landscaping: Land N City
- City: Santo Antonio do Pinhal
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Santo Antônio do Pinhal, in the heart of the Mantiqueira Mountains, Casa Pinhal is the result of a rare union between architectural ambition and conservation.