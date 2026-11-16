© Manuel Sá

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Santo Antonio do Pinhal, Brazil Architects: Cornetta Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 690 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Manuel Sá

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Coppermax , Kingspan Isoeste , Rewood

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Santo Antônio do Pinhal, in the heart of the Mantiqueira Mountains, Casa Pinhal is the result of a rare union between architectural ambition and conservation.