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Bachour Café / Estudio Guto Requena

Bachour Café / Estudio Guto Requena - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairBachour Café / Estudio Guto Requena - Image 3 of 17Bachour Café / Estudio Guto Requena - Image 4 of 17Bachour Café / Estudio Guto Requena - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairBachour Café / Estudio Guto Requena - More Images+ 12

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Coffee Shop
Bela Vista, Brazil
  • Architects: Estudio Guto Requena
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  146
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:André Klotz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Colormix, DUE, Dramalux, E Stones, Global Toldos, Manufacta Marcenaria
  • Category: Coffee Shop
  • Creative Direction: Guto Requena, Barbara Fischer
  • Architecture Team: Mariana Chemin, Mateus Fraga, Priscila Almeida, Rodolfo Torres, André Thurler, Camila Marques, Daniel Viana e Ludovica Leone.
  • Management Company: CTE
  • Construction Company: ARBAIT
  • Lighting Design: Foco Luz e Desenho
  • Electrical, Plumbing, And Fire Protection Design: i2n Engenharia
  • Accessibility Project: Pimenta Associados
  • Landscape Design: Benedito Abbud - Arquitetura Paisagística
  • Acoustic Design: Akkerman Alcoragi Acústica Ideal
  • Automation Project: DUE
  • Kitchen Design: ETKO SOLUTIONS
  • City: Bela Vista
  • Country: Brazil
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Bachour Café / Estudio Guto Requena - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood
© André Klotz

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural project draws inspiration from French boulevards and the aesthetic richness of Brazilian design, exploring contrasts between opulence and warmth, tradition and innovation, craft and technology. The concept incorporates references to Art Nouveau — a movement that emerged in Paris during the Belle Époque at the end of the 19th century, a period of great cultural effervescence marked by organic lines, fluid forms, and natural inspiration. These elements are reinterpreted in the design, creating a composition that blends tropicality and technology.

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Cite: "Bachour Café / Estudio Guto Requena" [Café Bachour / Estudio Guto Requena] 13 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188603/bachour-cafe-estudio-guto-requena> ISSN 0719-8884

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© André Klotz

Bachour 咖啡厅 / Estudio Guto Requena

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