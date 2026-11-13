Bachour Café / Estudio Guto Requena

© André Klotz

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Category: Coffee Shop

Creative Direction: Guto Requena, Barbara Fischer

Architecture Team: Mariana Chemin, Mateus Fraga, Priscila Almeida, Rodolfo Torres, André Thurler, Camila Marques, Daniel Viana e Ludovica Leone.

Management Company: CTE

Construction Company: ARBAIT

Lighting Design: Foco Luz e Desenho

Electrical, Plumbing, And Fire Protection Design: i2n Engenharia

Accessibility Project: Pimenta Associados

Landscape Design: Benedito Abbud - Arquitetura Paisagística

Acoustic Design: Akkerman Alcoragi Acústica Ideal

Automation Project: DUE

Kitchen Design: ETKO SOLUTIONS

City: Bela Vista

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The architectural project draws inspiration from French boulevards and the aesthetic richness of Brazilian design, exploring contrasts between opulence and warmth, tradition and innovation, craft and technology. The concept incorporates references to Art Nouveau — a movement that emerged in Paris during the Belle Époque at the end of the 19th century, a period of great cultural effervescence marked by organic lines, fluid forms, and natural inspiration. These elements are reinterpreted in the design, creating a composition that blends tropicality and technology.