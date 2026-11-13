Bachour Café / Estudio Guto Requena

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Architects: Estudio Guto Requena
- Area: 146 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:André Klotz
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Manufacturers: Colormix, DUE, Dramalux, E Stones, Global Toldos, Manufacta Marcenaria
- Category: Coffee Shop
- Creative Direction: Guto Requena, Barbara Fischer
- Architecture Team: Mariana Chemin, Mateus Fraga, Priscila Almeida, Rodolfo Torres, André Thurler, Camila Marques, Daniel Viana e Ludovica Leone.
- Management Company: CTE
- Construction Company: ARBAIT
- Lighting Design: Foco Luz e Desenho
- Electrical, Plumbing, And Fire Protection Design: i2n Engenharia
- Accessibility Project: Pimenta Associados
- Landscape Design: Benedito Abbud - Arquitetura Paisagística
- Acoustic Design: Akkerman Alcoragi Acústica Ideal
- Automation Project: DUE
- Kitchen Design: ETKO SOLUTIONS
- City: Bela Vista
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The architectural project draws inspiration from French boulevards and the aesthetic richness of Brazilian design, exploring contrasts between opulence and warmth, tradition and innovation, craft and technology. The concept incorporates references to Art Nouveau — a movement that emerged in Paris during the Belle Époque at the end of the 19th century, a period of great cultural effervescence marked by organic lines, fluid forms, and natural inspiration. These elements are reinterpreted in the design, creating a composition that blends tropicality and technology.