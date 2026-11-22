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Barcelona, Spain
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Architects: Estudio Travertino
- Area: 90 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:David Zarzoso
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Manufacturers: Cosmic, Ascale , Cubro, Formani, Hidrobox, Huguet Mallorca, Santa & Cole , Water Evolution, Zuiver
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Lead Architect: Patricia Martín Maldonado
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments, Apartment Interiors
- City: Barcelona
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Some renovations update spaces; others reorganize how they are lived in. Casa Amigó belongs to the second group. Located in Barcelona's Sant Gervasi-Galvany neighborhood, this 1970s family home starts with a clear idea: to change how the space is perceived and inhabited. The project turns the flat into an interior landscape where color, material, and light reorganize the relationships between rooms.