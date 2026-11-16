Strømsbu Sawmill / Henning Larsen

© Arkitekturfoto Pordoi

+ 22

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Warehouse, Offices, Renovation

Lead Team: Henning Larsen

Landscape Architecture: Henning Larsen

Engineer Ecologist: Rambøll

Contractor: BRG

Timber And Glulam Supplier: Massivtre AS

Client: Assuransegården AS

Country: Norway

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Henning Larsen and Ramboll have completed the transformation of the historic Strømsbu Sawmill in Arendal, Norway, into a new workplace for marine insurer Gard. Continuing the site's connection to maritime trade, the project brings together restored industrial buildings, spaces for collaboration, and a landscape designed to support local biodiversity.