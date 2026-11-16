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Strømsbu Sawmill / Henning Larsen

Strømsbu Sawmill / Henning Larsen - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, CoastStrømsbu Sawmill / Henning Larsen - Exterior PhotographyStrømsbu Sawmill / Henning Larsen - Interior Photography, WoodStrømsbu Sawmill / Henning Larsen - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, ChairStrømsbu Sawmill / Henning Larsen - More Images+ 22

Curated by Nina Vuga

Warehouse, Offices, Renovation
Norway
  • Lead Team: Henning Larsen
  • Landscape Architecture: Henning Larsen
  • Engineer Ecologist: Rambøll
  • Contractor: BRG
  • Timber And Glulam Supplier: Massivtre AS
  • Client: Assuransegården AS
  • Country: Norway
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Strømsbu Sawmill / Henning Larsen - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Coast
© Arkitekturfoto Pordoi

Text description provided by the architects. Henning Larsen and Ramboll have completed the transformation of the historic Strømsbu Sawmill in Arendal, Norway, into a new workplace for marine insurer Gard. Continuing the site's connection to maritime trade, the project brings together restored industrial buildings, spaces for collaboration, and a landscape designed to support local biodiversity.

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Henning Larsen
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WoodStone

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWarehouseOfficesRefurbishmentRenovationNorway

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WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWarehouseOfficesRefurbishmentRenovationNorway
Cite: "Strømsbu Sawmill / Henning Larsen" 16 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188565/stromsbu-sawmill-henning-larsen> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Arkitekturfoto Pordoi

Strømsbu 锯木厂 / Henning Larsen

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