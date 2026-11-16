Strømsbu Sawmill / Henning Larsen

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Architects: Henning Larsen
- Area: 2390 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Arkitekturfoto Pordoi
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- Category: Warehouse, Offices, Renovation
- Lead Team: Henning Larsen
- Landscape Architecture: Henning Larsen
- Engineer Ecologist: Rambøll
- Contractor: BRG
- Timber And Glulam Supplier: Massivtre AS
- Client: Assuransegården AS
- Country: Norway
Text description provided by the architects. Henning Larsen and Ramboll have completed the transformation of the historic Strømsbu Sawmill in Arendal, Norway, into a new workplace for marine insurer Gard. Continuing the site's connection to maritime trade, the project brings together restored industrial buildings, spaces for collaboration, and a landscape designed to support local biodiversity.