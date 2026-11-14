Maryland House / Remi C.T.

-
Architects: Remi C.T.
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2021
-
Photographs:James Retief
-
Lead Architects: Remi Connolly Taylor
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Thornton Reynolds Ltd
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Point 2 surveyors
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Albert Williamson Taylor
- General Contractor: Morrison Construction
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. A bold example of infill housing architecture, Maryland House redefines urban living through spatial innovation and design precision. It is a dwelling that challenges traditional spatial hierarchy in the home to focus on the reality of modern city living.