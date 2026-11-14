Maryland House / Remi C.T.

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Thornton Reynolds Ltd

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Point 2 surveyors

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Albert Williamson Taylor

General Contractor: Morrison Construction

Country: United Kingdom

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Text description provided by the architects. A bold example of infill housing architecture, Maryland House redefines urban living through spatial innovation and design precision. It is a dwelling that challenges traditional spatial hierarchy in the home to focus on the reality of modern city living.