  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Maryland House / Remi C.T.

Maryland House / Remi C.T.

Maryland House / Remi C.T. - Image 2 of 18Maryland House / Remi C.T. - Image 3 of 18Maryland House / Remi C.T. - Interior Photography, GlassMaryland House / Remi C.T. - Interior PhotographyMaryland House / Remi C.T. - More Images+ 13

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
United Kingdom
  • Architects: Remi C.T.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:James Retief
  • Lead Architects: Remi Connolly Taylor
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Thornton Reynolds Ltd
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Point 2 surveyors
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Albert Williamson Taylor
  • General Contractor: Morrison Construction
  • Country: United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Maryland House / Remi C.T. - Interior Photography, Glass
© James Retief

Text description provided by the architects. A bold example of infill housing architecture, Maryland House redefines urban living through spatial innovation and design precision. It is a dwelling that challenges traditional spatial hierarchy in the home to focus on the reality of modern city living.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Remi C.T.
Office

Materials

GlassBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

GlassBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Maryland House / Remi C.T." 14 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188511/maryland-house> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© James Retief

Maryland House / Remi C.T.

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags