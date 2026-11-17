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Mayerling, Austria
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Architects: gaupenraub+/-
- Area: 3500 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Kurt Kuball
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Lead Architects: Alexander Hagner, Ulrike Schartner
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Community, Adaptive Reuse
- City: Mayerling
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. Where a bankrupt luxury hotel once stood vacant, a pioneering model for inclusive living and working has taken root—one that answers poverty not with more poverty, but with quality, dignity, and genuine prospect.