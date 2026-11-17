© Ambre Alfredo

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Category: Restoration

Interior Design: Studio Nok

General Contractor: Marimag

City: Cotonou

Country: Benin

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Ìtàn is the Yoruba word for story or history, and this house in Cotonou has a long one. It belongs to an Afro-Brazilian architectural tradition associated with families who returned from Brazil to the coast of Benin, with its pink walls, breeze-block screens, and louvered shutters.