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Cotonou, Benin
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Architects: atelier kọ
- Area: 340 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Ambre Alfredo
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Lead Architects: Kemi Amede, Osvaldo Gounon
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- Category: Restoration
- Interior Design: Studio Nok
- General Contractor: Marimag
- City: Cotonou
- Country: Benin
Ìtàn is the Yoruba word for story or history, and this house in Cotonou has a long one. It belongs to an Afro-Brazilian architectural tradition associated with families who returned from Brazil to the coast of Benin, with its pink walls, breeze-block screens, and louvered shutters.