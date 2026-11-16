Vegetable Building / Cho and Partners

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Architects: Cho and Partners
- Area: 387 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Dahae Park
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Lead Architects: Hyeonjin Cho
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- Category: Commercial Architecture
- Design Team: Chulho Lee
- General Contractor: LIMS E&C
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. The site lies in Yeonnam-dong, about 240 meters from the Gyeongui Line Forest Park, on a straight back road roughly four meters wide. It was occupied by an old building with one basement level and three storeys, partly extended over the years without permission. The first question was whether to keep it or to start again.