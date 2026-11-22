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Architects: Country House. Architecture
- Area: 96 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Quang Dam
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Lead Architects: Ngô Lê Nguyễn
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Text description provided by the architects. Amid a quiet neighborhood in Phan Thiet, where the sun warms the walls and sea breezes weave their way beneath tiled roofs, M-House emerges with an understated charm. On a modest plot surrounded by neighboring homes on three sides, we chose an open architectural configuration to bring natural light, fresh air, and greenery into everyday life.