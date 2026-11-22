© Quang Dam

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Ngô Ốc Bươu

Architecture Offices: Countryhouse Architecture

City: Phan Thiet

Country: Vietnam

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Text description provided by the architects. Amid a quiet neighborhood in Phan Thiet, where the sun warms the walls and sea breezes weave their way beneath tiled roofs, M-House emerges with an understated charm. On a modest plot surrounded by neighboring homes on three sides, we chose an open architectural configuration to bring natural light, fresh air, and greenery into everyday life.