Casa de las Lavanderas / Raúl Sanchez Architects

© José Hevia

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Category: Residential Architecture, Restoration, House Interiors

Lead Team: Raúl Sánchez

Design Team: Nerea Moya, Marta Gámiz, Flavia

Structure Consultant: Diagonal Estructuras

Engineering Consultant: Mares Engineers

City: Barcelona

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. Barcelona's Eixample bourgeoisie once washed their clothes in the wells of Calle Aiguafreda, one of the city's most picturesque streets today. Narrow two-story houses accommodated the washerwomen and their families, who went out daily to their wells to hand-scrub clothes they only ever touched to wash.