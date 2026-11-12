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Casa de las Lavanderas / Raúl Sanchez Architects

Casa de las Lavanderas / Raúl Sanchez Architects - Interior Photography, WoodCasa de las Lavanderas / Raúl Sanchez Architects - Image 1 of 43Casa de las Lavanderas / Raúl Sanchez Architects - Image 3 of 43Casa de las Lavanderas / Raúl Sanchez Architects - Interior PhotographyCasa de las Lavanderas / Raúl Sanchez Architects - More Images+ 38

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Restoration, House Interiors
Barcelona, Spain
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Casa de las Lavanderas / Raúl Sanchez Architects - Image 11 of 43
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Barcelona's Eixample bourgeoisie once washed their clothes in the wells of Calle Aiguafreda, one of the city's most picturesque streets today. Narrow two-story houses accommodated the washerwomen and their families, who went out daily to their wells to hand-scrub clothes they only ever touched to wash.

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Cite: "Casa de las Lavanderas / Raúl Sanchez Architects" 12 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188496/casa-de-las-lavanderas-raul-sanchez> ISSN 0719-8884

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© José Hevia

洗衣妇之家 / Raúl Sanchez Architects

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