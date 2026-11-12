Casa de las Lavanderas / Raúl Sanchez Architects

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Barcelona, Spain
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Architects: Raúl Sanchez Architects
- Area: 90 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:José Hevia
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Manufacturers: Artemide, Knoll International, Louis Poulsen, Vibia, Alessi, CASAS., Casamitjana, Fenix Originals, Flos, Kartell, MYC-Gavina, Poltrona Frau, Stelton, Vitra
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Restoration, House Interiors
- Lead Team: Raúl Sánchez
- Design Team: Nerea Moya, Marta Gámiz, Flavia
- Structure Consultant: Diagonal Estructuras
- Engineering Consultant: Mares Engineers
- City: Barcelona
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Barcelona's Eixample bourgeoisie once washed their clothes in the wells of Calle Aiguafreda, one of the city's most picturesque streets today. Narrow two-story houses accommodated the washerwomen and their families, who went out daily to their wells to hand-scrub clothes they only ever touched to wash.