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Southegowdanahalli, India
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Architects: STUDIO MOTLEY
- Area: 13250 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:MKG Studio
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Lead Architects: Adhiti S Gautama, Anand K R, Kajal Gupta
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- Category: Police Station
- Design Team: Tiju Raju
- City: Southegowdanahalli
- Country: India
"Build us a Police Station that people don't find intimidating." This simple, yet unusually perceptive brief from the Additional Commissioner became the starting point for rethinking the conventional police station. Located in Devanahalli, a town on the outskirts of Bangalore with a history spanning over 500 years, the project offered an opportunity to reconsider not just the architecture of a largely neglected building typology, but also the relationship between a public institution and the people it serves.