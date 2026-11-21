© MKG Studio

+ 23

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Police Station

Design Team: Tiju Raju

City: Southegowdanahalli

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

"Build us a Police Station that people don't find intimidating." This simple, yet unusually perceptive brief from the Additional Commissioner became the starting point for rethinking the conventional police station. Located in Devanahalli, a town on the outskirts of Bangalore with a history spanning over 500 years, the project offered an opportunity to reconsider not just the architecture of a largely neglected building typology, but also the relationship between a public institution and the people it serves.