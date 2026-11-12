Culto Café / Luiz Solano + TLR.C

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: Luiz Solano, TLR.C
- Area: 20 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Marcus Guiponi
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Manufacturers: Nox Kitchen
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Lead Architects: Luiz Solano, Jeremías Merino
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Coffee Shop, Commercial Architecture
- Interior Design: Molde
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Jardim Paulista neighborhood, on the ground floor of the Raddar studio, this compact 19-square-meter space unfolds almost as an extension of the sidewalk, serving as a connecting element between the outdoors and the architecture studio.