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Culto Café / Luiz Solano + TLR.C

Culto Café / Luiz Solano + TLR.C - Exterior Photography, ConcreteCulto Café / Luiz Solano + TLR.C - Interior Photography, Door, ConcreteCulto Café / Luiz Solano + TLR.C - Interior PhotographyCulto Café / Luiz Solano + TLR.C - Exterior Photography, Door, ConcreteCulto Café / Luiz Solano + TLR.C - More Images+ 9

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Coffee Shop, Commercial Architecture
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Luiz Solano, TLR.C
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  20
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcus Guiponi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Nox Kitchen
  • Lead Architects: Luiz Solano, Jeremías Merino
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Culto Café / Luiz Solano + TLR.C - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Marcus Guiponi

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Jardim Paulista neighborhood, on the ground floor of the Raddar studio, this compact 19-square-meter space unfolds almost as an extension of the sidewalk, serving as a connecting element between the outdoors and the architecture studio.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopCommercial ArchitectureBrazil
Cite: "Culto Café / Luiz Solano + TLR.C" [Café Culto / Luiz Solano + TLR.C] 12 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188445/culto-cafe-luiz-solano-plus-tl> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Marcus Guiponi

Café Culto / Luiz Solano + TLR.C

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