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FM House / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura

FM House / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyFM House / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura - Image 3 of 24FM House / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Chair, CoastFM House / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura - Image 5 of 24FM House / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura - More Images+ 19

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Paraty, Brazil
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FM House / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Laranjeiras gated community in Paraty, Rio de Janeiro, the house needed to accommodate a comprehensive program on a tight lot, without losing its direct connection to the landscape. "Incorporating such a complete program on a limited plot of land was a real challenge," says Dado Castello Branco.

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Cite: "FM House / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura" [Casa FM / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura] 13 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188439/fm-house-dado-castello-branco-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

FM 住宅 / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura

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