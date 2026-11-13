FM House / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Landscaping: Rodrigo Oliveira Paisagismo

City: Paraty

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Laranjeiras gated community in Paraty, Rio de Janeiro, the house needed to accommodate a comprehensive program on a tight lot, without losing its direct connection to the landscape. "Incorporating such a complete program on a limited plot of land was a real challenge," says Dado Castello Branco.