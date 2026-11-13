FM House / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura

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Paraty, Brazil
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Architects: Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura
- Area: 600 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
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Lead Architect: Dado Castello Branco
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Landscaping: Rodrigo Oliveira Paisagismo
- City: Paraty
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Laranjeiras gated community in Paraty, Rio de Janeiro, the house needed to accommodate a comprehensive program on a tight lot, without losing its direct connection to the landscape. "Incorporating such a complete program on a limited plot of land was a real challenge," says Dado Castello Branco.