ELL House / SUITE

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Paraty, Brazil
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Architects: SUITE
- Area: 442 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Ricardo Basseti
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Lead Architects: Carolina Mauro, Daniela Frugiuele, Luiza Monari, Filipe Troncon
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- City: Paraty
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Built with stone, raffia, and local solid hardwood, the expansion of the ELL House in Paraty adds a new volume to a 1980s home without erasing the simplicity of its original architecture.