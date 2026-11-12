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ELL House / SUITE

ELL House / SUITE - Exterior Photography, Courtyard, PatioELL House / SUITE - Exterior Photography, Wood, Chair, Patio, DeckELL House / SUITE - Image 4 of 21ELL House / SUITE - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardELL House / SUITE - More Images+ 16

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Paraty, Brazil
  • Architects: SUITE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  442
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ricardo Basseti
  • Lead Architects: Carolina Mauro, Daniela Frugiuele, Luiza Monari, Filipe Troncon
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ELL House / SUITE - Exterior Photography, Garden, Balcony
© Ricardo Basseti

Text description provided by the architects. Built with stone, raffia, and local solid hardwood, the expansion of the ELL House in Paraty adds a new volume to a 1980s home without erasing the simplicity of its original architecture.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "ELL House / SUITE" [Casa ELL / SUITE] 12 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188436/ell-house-suite> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ricardo Basseti

Casa ELL / SUITE

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