© Kyung Roh

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Category: Museum

Design Team: Hyunjoon Yoo, Jiyoung Jon, Jayoung Moon, Geonyoung Lee

City: Gyeongju-si

Country: South Korea

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Art Museum Where Artworks Meet Royal Tombs – The OAR Contemporary Art Museum (hereinafter OAR) is located on the edge of Daereungwon Ancient Royal Tombs (hereinafter Daereungwon), which is adjacent to the Ancient Tombs in Noseo-ri, Gyeong」U a cluster of Silla royal tombs dating back 1,500 years. While these royal tombs are human-made structures, their gentle, grass-covered earthen mounds have become part of nature over the course of time.