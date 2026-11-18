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Gyeongju-si, South Korea
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Architects: Hyunjoon Yoo + Partners
- Area: 1594 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Kyung Roh, Jinsol Kim
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Lead Architects: Hyunjoon Yoo
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- Category: Museum
- Design Team: Hyunjoon Yoo, Jiyoung Jon, Jayoung Moon, Geonyoung Lee
- City: Gyeongju-si
- Country: South Korea
Art Museum Where Artworks Meet Royal Tombs – The OAR Contemporary Art Museum (hereinafter OAR) is located on the edge of Daereungwon Ancient Royal Tombs (hereinafter Daereungwon), which is adjacent to the Ancient Tombs in Noseo-ri, Gyeong」U a cluster of Silla royal tombs dating back 1,500 years. While these royal tombs are human-made structures, their gentle, grass-covered earthen mounds have become part of nature over the course of time.