Roberta Schioppa / Denis Joelsons Studio

© Rodrigo Fonseca

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Workshop, Refurbishment

Project Team: João Marujo

City: Itatiba

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Roberta was already using the space as a studio when she invited me to transform the former caretaker's house into a fine arts atelier. She felt that the fragmented rooms of the original dwelling limited the scale of her work, yet she still appreciated the domestic atmosphere of the place.