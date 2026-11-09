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Roberta Schioppa / Denis Joelsons Studio

Roberta Schioppa / Denis Joelsons Studio - Exterior Photography, GardenRoberta Schioppa / Denis Joelsons Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, BeamRoberta Schioppa / Denis Joelsons Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairRoberta Schioppa / Denis Joelsons Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, BeamRoberta Schioppa / Denis Joelsons Studio - More Images+ 23

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Workshop, Refurbishment
Itatiba, Brazil
  • Architects: Denis Joelsons
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rodrigo Fonseca
  • Lead Architect: Denis Joelsons
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Roberta Schioppa / Denis Joelsons Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Rodrigo Fonseca

Text description provided by the architects. Roberta was already using the space as a studio when she invited me to transform the former caretaker's house into a fine arts atelier. She felt that the fragmented rooms of the original dwelling limited the scale of her work, yet she still appreciated the domestic atmosphere of the place.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWorkshopRefurbishmentBrazil
Cite: "Roberta Schioppa / Denis Joelsons Studio" [Atelier Roberta Schioppa / Denis Joelsons] 09 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188343/roberta-schioppa-denis-joelsons-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Rodrigo Fonseca

Roberta Schioppa 工作室 / Denis Joelsons

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