Roberta Schioppa / Denis Joelsons Studio

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Itatiba, Brazil
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Architects: Denis Joelsons
- Area: 60 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Rodrigo Fonseca
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Lead Architect: Denis Joelsons
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- Category: Workshop, Refurbishment
- Project Team: João Marujo
- City: Itatiba
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Roberta was already using the space as a studio when she invited me to transform the former caretaker's house into a fine arts atelier. She felt that the fragmented rooms of the original dwelling limited the scale of her work, yet she still appreciated the domestic atmosphere of the place.