Horizontal House / Estudio Galera

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Architects: Estudio Galera
- Area: 305 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Diego Medina
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Lead Architects: Ariel Galera, Cesar Amarante, Francisco Villamil
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Text description provided by the architects. Horizontal House closes a cycle of works in Constancia neighborhood, in Cariló city; a process that began in 2014 with Kuvasz House as the first of several projects on Pirincho Street. While Kuvasz had to respond solely to its program and anticipate future developments without any built context as reference, Horizontal House was projected to respond to its own program within an individual plot and at the same time, complete and consolidate an urban frontage facing a future neighbourhood -currently a pine forest.