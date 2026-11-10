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Downtown Cary Park / Machado Silvetti

Downtown Cary Park / Machado Silvetti - Image 2 of 25Downtown Cary Park / Machado Silvetti - Image 3 of 25Downtown Cary Park / Machado Silvetti - Interior Photography, GardenDowntown Cary Park / Machado Silvetti - Image 5 of 25Downtown Cary Park / Machado Silvetti - More Images+ 20

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Park, Public Architecture
Cary, United States
  • Architects: Machado Silvetti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  23117 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tzu Chen
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Downtown Cary Park / Machado Silvetti - Image 7 of 25
© Tzu Chen

Text description provided by the architects. Downtown Cary Park is the centerpiece of an investment by the citizens of the Town of Cary in enhancing, expanding, and protecting the public life of their rapidly growing community. Located in the heart of downtown Cary, North Carolina, the park is a transformational synthesis of urban design, landscape, architecture, and programming that benefits the local community and the greater region.

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Machado Silvetti
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Cite: "Downtown Cary Park / Machado Silvetti" 10 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188292/downtown-cary-park-machado-silvetti> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Tzu Chen

卡瑞市中心公园 / Machado Silvetti

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