Downtown Cary Park / Machado Silvetti

•
Cary, United States
-
Architects: Machado Silvetti
- Area: 23117 ft²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Tzu Chen
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Park, Public Architecture
- Landscape Architecture: OJB Landscape Architecture
- City: Cary
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Downtown Cary Park is the centerpiece of an investment by the citizens of the Town of Cary in enhancing, expanding, and protecting the public life of their rapidly growing community. Located in the heart of downtown Cary, North Carolina, the park is a transformational synthesis of urban design, landscape, architecture, and programming that benefits the local community and the greater region.