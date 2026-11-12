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House on Alley 37 / kelvan_studio

House on Alley 37 / kelvan_studio - Exterior Photography, ConcreteHouse on Alley 37 / kelvan_studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Lighting, ChairHouse on Alley 37 / kelvan_studio - Image 4 of 27House on Alley 37 / kelvan_studio - Interior PhotographyHouse on Alley 37 / kelvan_studio - More Images+ 22

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Urmia, Iran
  • Architects: kelvan_studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Khatereh Eshghi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Grohe, Cleto, Enzo, Nobili, Omid Haeri, Tarang, Tiserra
  • Lead Architects: Ramin Hoseinzadeh, Shoresh Abed
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Amin Babayi, Rezgar Hagpour
  • City: Urmia
  • Country: Iran
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House on Alley 37 / kelvan_studio - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Khatereh Eshghi

Text description provided by the architects. This house is an attempt to turn the relationship between the home and the private residential area into a design question. It explores the idea of an edge between the neighborhood and the house with two simultaneous characteristics: one differentiates the house from the neighborhood, while the other connects it to the neighborhood. It is a combination of body and space.

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kelvan_studio
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Materials

GlassStoneConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIran

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GlassStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIran
Cite: "House on Alley 37 / kelvan_studio" 12 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188258/house-on-alley-37-kelvan-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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