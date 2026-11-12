House on Alley 37 / kelvan_studio

© Khatereh Eshghi

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Houses • Urmia, Iran Architects: kelvan_studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Khatereh Eshghi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Grohe Cleto , Enzo , Nobili , Omid Haeri , Tarang , Tiserra Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Ramin Hoseinzadeh, Shoresh Abed

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Design Team: Amin Babayi, Rezgar Hagpour

City: Urmia

Country: Iran

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Text description provided by the architects. This house is an attempt to turn the relationship between the home and the private residential area into a design question. It explores the idea of an edge between the neighborhood and the house with two simultaneous characteristics: one differentiates the house from the neighborhood, while the other connects it to the neighborhood. It is a combination of body and space.