House on Alley 37 / kelvan_studio

More SpecsLess Specs
-
Architects: kelvan_studio
- Area: 1000 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Khatereh Eshghi
-
Manufacturers: Grohe, Cleto, Enzo, Nobili, Omid Haeri, Tarang, Tiserra
-
Lead Architects: Ramin Hoseinzadeh, Shoresh Abed
Text description provided by the architects. This house is an attempt to turn the relationship between the home and the private residential area into a design question. It explores the idea of an edge between the neighborhood and the house with two simultaneous characteristics: one differentiates the house from the neighborhood, while the other connects it to the neighborhood. It is a combination of body and space.