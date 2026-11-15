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OkiDoki Matcha Bar / Dobrochna Rajcic

OkiDoki Matcha Bar / Dobrochna Rajcic - Interior PhotographyOkiDoki Matcha Bar / Dobrochna Rajcic - Image 3 of 13OkiDoki Matcha Bar / Dobrochna Rajcic - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairOkiDoki Matcha Bar / Dobrochna Rajcic - Interior Photography, ChairOkiDoki Matcha Bar / Dobrochna Rajcic - More Images+ 8

Curated by Nina Vuga

Interior Design, Coffee Shop Interiors
Wrocław, Poland
  • Architects: Dobrochna Rajcic
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  58
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Migdał Studio
  • Lead Architects: Dobrochna Rajcic
  • Lead Team: Jakub Paluch, Michalina Kolasa
  • Technical Team: Marcin Ścibisz, Patryk Fiałkowski
  • Collaboration And Storefront Design: Barbara Szymczak
  • Mural Design And Painting: Beata Rojek
  • Logo And Graphic Design: ARTKOLEKTYW, Patryk Dąbrowski
  • Brand Strategy: Michalina Kolasa, Jakub Paluch
  • City: Wrocław
  • Country: Poland
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OkiDoki Matcha Bar / Dobrochna Rajcic - Interior Photography
© Migdał Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Third Place. Set inside Wrocław's historic 1904 Feniks building (formerly the Barasch Brothers' Department Store) at 75 Szewska Street, Oki Doki is a minimalist matcha bar. The design weaves exposed architectural heritage with a bold Yves Klein blue mural, creating a contemporary urban sanctuary focused on "togetherness in solitude." The site previously housed a fabric store, and this historical continuity of self-expression through commerce served as a vital reference for the project.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsPoland

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Cite: "OkiDoki Matcha Bar / Dobrochna Rajcic" 15 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188229/okidoki-matcha-bar> ISSN 0719-8884

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