OkiDoki Matcha Bar / Dobrochna Rajcic

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Wrocław, Poland
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Architects: Dobrochna Rajcic
- Area: 58 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Migdał Studio
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Lead Architects: Dobrochna Rajcic
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- Category: Interior Design, Coffee Shop Interiors
- Lead Team: Jakub Paluch, Michalina Kolasa
- Technical Team: Marcin Ścibisz, Patryk Fiałkowski
- Collaboration And Storefront Design: Barbara Szymczak
- Mural Design And Painting: Beata Rojek
- Logo And Graphic Design: ARTKOLEKTYW, Patryk Dąbrowski
- Brand Strategy: Michalina Kolasa, Jakub Paluch
- City: Wrocław
- Country: Poland
Text description provided by the architects. Third Place. Set inside Wrocław's historic 1904 Feniks building (formerly the Barasch Brothers' Department Store) at 75 Szewska Street, Oki Doki is a minimalist matcha bar. The design weaves exposed architectural heritage with a bold Yves Klein blue mural, creating a contemporary urban sanctuary focused on "togetherness in solitude." The site previously housed a fabric store, and this historical continuity of self-expression through commerce served as a vital reference for the project.