OkiDoki Matcha Bar / Dobrochna Rajcic

© Migdał Studio

+ 8

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Interior Design, Coffee Shop Interiors

Lead Team: Jakub Paluch, Michalina Kolasa

Technical Team: Marcin Ścibisz, Patryk Fiałkowski

Collaboration And Storefront Design: Barbara Szymczak

Mural Design And Painting: Beata Rojek

Logo And Graphic Design: ARTKOLEKTYW, Patryk Dąbrowski

Brand Strategy: Michalina Kolasa, Jakub Paluch

City: Wrocław

Country: Poland

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Third Place. Set inside Wrocław's historic 1904 Feniks building (formerly the Barasch Brothers' Department Store) at 75 Szewska Street, Oki Doki is a minimalist matcha bar. The design weaves exposed architectural heritage with a bold Yves Klein blue mural, creating a contemporary urban sanctuary focused on "togetherness in solitude." The site previously housed a fabric store, and this historical continuity of self-expression through commerce served as a vital reference for the project.