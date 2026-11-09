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ZIN / 51N4E + I'AUC + Jaspers-Eyers Architects

ZIN / 51N4E + I'AUC + Jaspers-Eyers Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenZIN / 51N4E + I'AUC + Jaspers-Eyers Architects - Interior Photography, Glass, SteelZIN / 51N4E + I'AUC + Jaspers-Eyers Architects - Image 4 of 20ZIN / 51N4E + I'AUC + Jaspers-Eyers Architects - Image 5 of 20ZIN / 51N4E + I'AUC + Jaspers-Eyers Architects - More Images+ 15

Curated by Nina Vuga

Mixed Use Architecture
Belgium
  • 51 N4 E Project Team: Johan Anrys, Freek Persyn, Olivier Cavens, Louise Vanderlinden, Guillem Pons, Charlotte Schmidt, Janik Beckers, Hunter Doyle, Matthias Salaets, Laura Villeret, Alba Tavares Vanhoutte, Ruben Janssens, Gianni Villa
  • In Collaboration With: l'AUC, Jaspers-Eyers
  • Client: Befimmo NV
  • Façade Consultant: VS-A
  • Country: Belgium
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ZIN / 51N4E + I'AUC + Jaspers-Eyers Architects - Image 14 of 20
© Maxime Delvaux

Text description provided by the architects. The innovative project 'ZIN in No(o)rd' aims to reuse the emblematic WTC I and II towers located in the heart of the Northern Quarter in Brussels. Instead of a simple restoration of the existing building, it is a question here of adding an unprecedented dimension to the project by connecting the towers with a new volume of 14 double-height floors, creating a new condition for the development of a hybrid building mixing a new way of working on housing, a hotel, sports and leisure spaces, shops and lots of vegetation.

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Cite: "ZIN / 51N4E + I'AUC + Jaspers-Eyers Architects" 09 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188225/zin-51n4e-plus-iauc-plus-jaspers-eyers-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Maxime Delvaux

ZIN / 51N4E + I'AUC + Jaspers-Eyers Architects

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