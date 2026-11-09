ZIN / 51N4E + I'AUC + Jaspers-Eyers Architects

© Maxime Delvaux

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture

51 N4 E Project Team: Johan Anrys, Freek Persyn, Olivier Cavens, Louise Vanderlinden, Guillem Pons, Charlotte Schmidt, Janik Beckers, Hunter Doyle, Matthias Salaets, Laura Villeret, Alba Tavares Vanhoutte, Ruben Janssens, Gianni Villa

In Collaboration With: l'AUC, Jaspers-Eyers

Client: Befimmo NV

Façade Consultant: VS-A

Country: Belgium

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Text description provided by the architects. The innovative project 'ZIN in No(o)rd' aims to reuse the emblematic WTC I and II towers located in the heart of the Northern Quarter in Brussels. Instead of a simple restoration of the existing building, it is a question here of adding an unprecedented dimension to the project by connecting the towers with a new volume of 14 double-height floors, creating a new condition for the development of a hybrid building mixing a new way of working on housing, a hotel, sports and leisure spaces, shops and lots of vegetation.